SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO)– Fighting fires is hard enough, and the cold weather doesn’t make it easier.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 3600 block of Westport Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Crews worked to put out flames in 15 degree weather. Fire Capitan Patrick Duffy says fighting fires in the wintertime can be challenging.

“It’s a lot harder to get around, especially because we’re carrying a lot of weight on us with our air packs, our tools equipment, if we’re setting ladders on scenes, it can be a lot more slippery with the ice and the snow when you have to walk through that knee deep snow and get around,” Duffy said.

One of the biggest hurdles firefighters have while fighting fires in the wintertime is keeping the water moving from the truck to the flames.

“If a pump would freeze up, that could be a huge issue, if we’re not able to get water out of it. So we do like to keep lines open so water keeps flowing out of those,” Kevin Christian, firefighter, said.

Firefighter Kevin Christian says the protective gear helps keep them warm but can start to freeze from the water.

“As you knock the fire down, your gear can start to freeze. So then that can create some mobility issues, whether it’s the dexterity in your hands with your gloves, moving your pack, moving your gear, moving your arms,” Christian said.

Duffy says accessing hydrants is also an issue in winter months. You can assist firefighters by keeping hydrants clear of snow and cars.

“Make sure they’re clear, and that we can access them with our hose lines because that can save us a lot of time and get our personnel up to the scene to help put water on the fire quicker,” Duffy said.

Christian says one of the most common causes of house fires are heaters. If you do have a space heater make sure it is away from drapes and furniture, if you have a propane heater make sure it’s in a well ventilated area.