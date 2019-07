SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) Fire has heavily damaged a mobile home in northeast Sioux Falls

The call came in just before 9:30 Friday night to Valley View Mobile Home Park off East Rice Street.

The home, located on North Tombill Place, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The people inside got out safely, however a family pet died in the fire.

Crews had the fire under control within fifteen minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is working with the family.