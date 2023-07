COLTON, SD (KELO) — It was a busy night for firefighters northwest of Sioux Falls battling a house fire.

Crews responded to the home Saturday night, located at 248th Street and 455th Avenue, west of Colton.

Our camera crew shot video of flames coming from the upper-level of the 2-story home.

The house received heavy damage.

We don’t know if anyone was home at the time, or if anyone’s hurt.

