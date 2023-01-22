HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg will be returning home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire.

The call came in just after 2 a.m. to Cottonwood Drive and Lois Lane in southwest Harrisburg.

The home was fully-involved by the time firefighters arrived.

No one was inside and no one has been hurt.

The Lincoln County Emergency Manager tells us that the family is out-of-town, attending a hockey tournament in Minnesota.

The Red Cross will be working with the family because the emergency manager says the family lost everything in the fire.

Crews from Harrisburg, Tea and Sioux Falls responded.

The cause is under investigation.