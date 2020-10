HURON, SD (KELO) — An overnight fire has damaged a building at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

Crews responded to the Beef Complex on the east side of the fairgrounds around midnight. The building is an indoor arena that also hosts rodeo events.

Crews had the fire under control by 4 a.m. Saturday. But the fire chief tells us the damage is significant.

No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.