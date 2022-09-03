BOX ELDER, SD (KELO) — A fiery start to the Labor Day weekend in western KELOLAND has left people in Box Elder without a home.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the house located in the 22-hundred block of Sky Street when firefighters arrived on the scene late Friday afternoon. By that time, the fire had spread to the roof of the single-story home.

Two people inside got out safely.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the house.

One firefighter was treated for heat-related issues.

The Red Cross is working with the people who lived there.