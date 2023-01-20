SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – A 23-point first-half outburst by Isaac Fink set the tone for the Augustana men’s basketball team in an 80-62 victory over Minnesota Crookston Friday night. Fink outscored the Eagles himself in the first half, 23-21, en route to a 25-point, 12-rebound night for the senior.



The Vikings move to 9-10 on the season and 5-8 in the NSIC. Minnesota Crookston remains winless in conference action at 0-13 and is 1-18 on the year.



In addition to Fink’s double-double, Ryan Miller came out of the intermission and scored 13 second-half points while scoring 17 points on the night.



The Vikings made their run after the first media break of the first half. After an 8-8 score at the timeout, Augustana led 17-12 at the next media timeout which came at exactly the 10-minute mark of the first half.



That five-point advantage quickly ballooned to 16 points. That 16-point advantage came with 4:56 remaining in the first half on a 3-point basket from the hands of Fink. Augustana then entered halftime leading 43-21 with the final basket of the half coming again from Fink, another trey.



Augustana saw its lead stretch to 24 points early in the second half thanks to a pair of free throws from Caden Hinker to make it a 47-23 score.



The Golden Eagles chipped into the lead to make it a 17-point ballgame with a 51-34 score but back-to-back baskets from Jackson Loge kept the momentum in the Vikings’ favor.



Miller then went on his scoring sprint and scored seven-straight points for the Vikings as AU led 62-42 midway through the second half. At that time, Augustana head coach Tom Billeter pulled the starters en route to the 80-62 victory.



Augustana shot 45.5 percent from the field for the game and made 11 3-point field goals while shooting 44 percent from deep. Fink recorded his double-double with five-made 3-point field goals while Miller was 5-of-7 from the field for his 17 points.



Sam Rensch secured a season-best eight rebounds while Loge scored a season-best six points.



The Vikings remain at the Elmen Center on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff against Bemidji State.