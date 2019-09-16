Find your next job at the KELOLAND Career Expo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Job seekers may want to listen up. The KELOLAND Career Expo is Tuesday at the Convention Center in Sioux Falls.

“Whether you’re a recent college graduate, perhaps currently employed but looking to make a change, even potentially someone’s employer who was affected by the severe weather and may be displaced right now in terms of in between jobs, there will be a lot of jobs offered tomorrow,” Scott Petersen with KELOLAND Employment said.

The doors open at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. 85 local employers will be on site.