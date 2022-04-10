SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This is the last weekend for the three Sioux Falls mayoral candidates to get out into the community and campaign before the election on Tuesday. K

Candidates Taneeza Islam, David Zokaites and Paul TenHaken were in central Sioux Falls today when I spoke with them.

KELOLAND News asked the candidates about what has their focus right now on the campaign trail, what message they have for younger voters, and what they want people to know about them and their campaign. Here’s some of what they shared with me.

“The city has lost touch with everyday people and I want to make sure we reconnect and provide essential services to our residents, so they can thrive and prosper here,” Taneeza Islam said.

“We can make the world a better place if we decide we want to, if we want to promote honest, caring, practical government, we can change a whole lot of problems,” David Zokaites said.

“Local elections are very important, they matter, we need people to get out and vote on Tuesday, I’d love to crack a 40 percent threshold in terms of turnout,” Paul Tenhaken said.

We recently heard from the three candidates at a debate KELOLAND News hosted. Later tonight, you’ll hear additional thoughts from them.