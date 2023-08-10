SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has responded to fewer emergencies during this year’s run of the Sioux Empire Fair. Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Sioux Falls Police Department are a constant presence this week. They’re mingling with families enjoying the fair and sometimes chasing down troublemakers. A curfew, now in it’s third year, and even a lack of trees, enhance security at the fair.

Deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office have handed-out far more stickers than tickets at the Sioux Empire Fair. It’s this face-to-face contact with fairgoers of all ages that helps underscore the importance of this being a family-friendly event.

“It’s important to remind people that we’re out here. We want families to come out here and feel safe,” Capt. Adam Zishka of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are ready when trouble shows up. They’ve had to remove a handful of curfew violators from the fairgrounds.

“We have had a few incidents of kids being out here clearly underage and we’ve asked them to leave. We have very good voluntary compliance this year,” Zishka said.

“Around that 9:00 hour, you see folks migrating towards the exits. But definitely, a lot more families are out,” Sioux Empire Fair President & CEO Scott Wick said.

Law enforcement also responded to a fight at the fairgrounds after the 9 p.m. curfew.

“We had a little altercation in the fair yesterday. It was very quick. We responded immediately. We were able to get all those kids. They were all violating the curfew. They were all trespassing on the fair and they are not to return,” Zishka said.

Crews have removed as many 50 ash trees from the fairgrounds property to stop the spread of the emerald ash borer. And the empty spaces left in the wake of that tree removal have given law enforcement better sight-lines to spot any potential suspicious activity.

“It really opened up our field of view. I think it also helps, anytime you have more wide-open spaces, I think it actually helped with people acting out at the fair or violating fair rules,” Zishka said.

That’s because fewer trees in the fairgrounds mean fewer places for troublemakers to hide.

A lot of other calls officers respond to at the fair include crashes in the parking lot, heat-related medical issues and reuniting lost children with their parents.

The fair runs through Saturday.