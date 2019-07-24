FEMA South Dakota disaster recovery update

FEMA has an updated number on the amount of money South Dakota has been provided for disaster relief.

Federal agencies have provided $6,765,847 in grants, loans and flood insurance payments to assist South Dakotans recovering from the major disaster that was declared in June.

The request was declared by President Trump following a request from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

The deadline for applying for federal disaster assistance is Aug. 6.

Those with disaster-related damages can contact FEMA by calling 800-621-3362, registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center