FEMA continues to make its way through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — FEMA has been making it’s way across South Dakota to help people apply for federal disaster aid.

FEMA is trying to spread the word about the assistance.

Agents tell me many people don’t know they can apply.

The FEMA disaster survivor assistance team is going door, to door, to door, in Tabor today.

“These men and women are really the heart and soul of FEMA. They are the eyes and ears in the community. They go out and they do outreach and registration,” Pam Saulsby, FEMA Media Relations, said.

Multiple members of the community say any relief Tabor can get, the better.

“The idea is if you had any damages, please feel free to register, that way you’ll be possibly eligible for assistance,” A FEMA Official said.

Even if you live outside of city limits you are still able to receive financial assistance for both homes and land.

“I’m out in the country, so,” Resident said.

“Did you have damages as well?” FEMA Official said.

“Yeah, there was some damage,” – resident

“Was it agricultural damage?” – official

“Yup,” – resident

“So we have another flyer for you,” – official

If you go to a FEMA disaster recovery center, in any county, you will need a few things.

“For instance they’ll need to have their social security number, they’ll have to be able to report on the damage that they’ve sustained. We want their banking information so that we can send them a FEMA check, if they are found to be eligible. We’ll want to know how to reach them, email, text, whatever they prefer for us to reach out to them,” Pam Saulsby said.

And if FEMA does show up at your door…

“Residents should ask to see your FEMA badge. It has the name it has FEMA on it, it shows that you are official and that you are able to take down their important information,” Pam Saulsby said.

FEMA will be at the fire hall July 1st through 3rd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer your questions.

They can also direct you to other agencies if FEMA is unable to help you.