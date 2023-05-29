The unofficial kickoff to summer will bring highs in the 70s and 80s with scattered evening storms.

It will be partly cloudy today with highs in the 80s in eastern KELOLAND and 70s in the west. As moisture in the atmosphere continues to thicken, we’ll have scattered showers and storms develop late this afternoon in western South Dakota and this evening in south central KELOLAND.

There’s a marginal risk for severe weather with hail and wind being the main threats.

Scattered showers and storms will move east tonight as temps fall to the 50s and 60s.

After early morning rain tomorrow, highs will once again range from the 70s in western South Dakota to the 80s in eastern KELOLAND.

The chance for rain will be around this week, the trick is getting underneath the rain.