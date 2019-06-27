Feeding South Dakota in a “clean” way

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota’s distribution center in Sioux Falls now has a “clean” way to share donated food.

Dairy is an important ingredient to a person’s diet. Without proper storage, it goes bad.

Now Feeding South Dakota and its partners, have joined forces to create a sanitation room to serve.. cheese!

“If you think about your local food drive, where’s the dairy? There often isn’t any and so what’s really neat about this project is it will start to kind of help fill that need for dairy within our local food pantries,”Blindert said.

The Wellmark Foundation and Wells Fargo provided funds to build this clean room. While Midwest Dairy, provided equipment to slice the cheese and for refrigeration.

“Now that we have this room that we can sanitize and keep clean, we are going to be able to do that and I think its going to be more beneficial to us and to the individuals that we are serving,” Gassen said.

The cheese is donated from Valley Queen in Milbank.

“We are going to be able to take that bulk product and repackage that down into family sized packages and be able to distribute that out of our pantries,” Gassen said.

The center receives 40 pound blocks of cheese. The new equipment can process them down to one pound.

“For Feeding South Dakota to be able to package that that’s going to make a big difference,” Blindert said.