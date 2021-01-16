Feds back away from claim of assassination plot at Capitol

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns was also charged Saturday in Wednesday’s chaos. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

PHOENIX (Associated Press) – Prosecutors who initially said there was “strong evidence” the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week aimed to “capture and assassinate elected officials” have backed away from that allegation.

The withdrawal of the claim came after the head of the investigation cautioned that there was no “direct evidence” of such intentions.

The accusation came in a court filing by prosecutors in the case against Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man who participated in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.

Prosecutor Todd Allison struck the assassination claim from a court filing, but said it may very well end up being appropriate at Chansley’s trial.