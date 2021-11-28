Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI (Associated Press) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines fight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody. The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

