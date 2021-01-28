Federal government reports South Dakota is 41st in national ranking of new cases per 100,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– In this week’s state profile report for South Dakota, the federal government reported that South Dakota had 1,779 new COVID-19 cases, having 201 cases per 100,000. The profile is from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

President Joe Biden’s administration has made the reports public since he took office.

South Dakota now ranks 41 in new cases per 100,000. Minnesota ranked 46, having 154 new cases per 100,000 and Iowa ranked 37, having 248.

As of Jan. 22, South Dakota ranked 24 for national death rates per 100,000, having 6.2 deaths per 100,000.

In November, South Dakota ranked 9 in the nation, having 988 deaths per 100,000, compared to the 365 per 100,000 for the national average.

Iowa is at 16, having 7 deaths per 100,000 and Minnesota is 41, having 3.2.

South Dakota ranked 48 for new COVID-19 hospital admissions, with 191 new hospitalizations, having 8 COVID-19 patients per 100 beds.

Iowa ranked 22, with 685 new hospitalizations, having 9 cases per 100 beds. Minnesota ranked 45, with 808 new hospitalizations, having 8 cases per 100 beds.

Skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) with greater than 1 new resident COVID-19 case is at 14%, up by 2% from last week in South Dakota. SNFs with more than 1 new staff member is at 21%, down by 17%. SNFs with more than 1 new resident death is at 4%, down by 7%.

In Iowa, SNFs with more than 1 new resident COVID-19 case is at 11%. SNFs with more than 1 new resident with COVID-19 death is at 7%.

Minnesota has 11% of SNFs with more than 1 new resident COVID-19 case and 10% of SNFs with greater than 1 new COVID-19 death.

South Dakota has administered 106,575 COVID-19 vaccines as of Jan. 24. 63,091 South Dakotan’s have received the first dose and 17,293 have received both doses.