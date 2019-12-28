FBI: Deadly Denny’s shooting was 4th target in robbery spree

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (AP/WDVM) — The FBI says two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny’s in Manassas, Virginia are also responsible for three other robberies in the Washington suburbs.

The FBI said Friday that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny’s.

WANTED: 2 suspects responsible for fatally shooting a man at Denny’s in Manassas on Dec. 26, 2019. (Courtesy: Prince William County Police)

The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s. Prince William County Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny’s in Manassas early Thursday morning.

The victim who died from the gunshot wounds is 56-year-old Yusuf Ozgur. The other person who was shot was not named, but is expected to survive.

Denny’s closed its location on Sudley Road in Manassas after the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Thursday until Friday morning.