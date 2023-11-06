SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Monday! It’s November 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

There is an update on the Bahnson Avenue rollover that happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

A car caught on fire in Chancellor this weekend. The incident happened along the county line, so the Chancellor Fire Department and Hartford Fire were on the scene.

A hog barn caught on fire Saturday afternoon in Iowa. The building was deemed a total loss. No human or animal injuries were reported.

The community is raising money to help support the family of a man who passed away from Leukemia.

Pennington County is receiving a $50,000 grant to expand arts programming for at-risk kids.

