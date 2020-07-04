Fatal motorcycle vs car crash near Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a motorcycle vs car crash north of Hot Springs Friday night.

According to authorities, a car was heading north on U.S. Highway 385 when it collided with a motorcycle that was traveling south in the northbound lane.

The 37-year-old man, driving the motorcycle, was thrown from the Harley and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car suffered from serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Three juvenile passengers each suffered minor injuries. All four occupants of the car were wearing seat belts.

Names of those involved have not yet been released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.