Fans return to PREMIER Center for PBR

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is once again welcoming fans for live entertainment; on Friday night the venue saw its first crowd in months.

The PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge Championship is at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this weekend, but there are some changes from what you might typically expect. The plan for the event includes limited seating capacity, available temperature checks and encouraged mask use.

“I love the PBR, I’ve been following it since 2005,” Sheri Nesdahl of Grand Rapids, Minn. said. “And the Denny Sanford Center, they put on a fantastic show.”

“I used to ride bulls when I was younger, and I love the sport,” Chris Huber of Sioux Falls said. “It’s a great American sport.”

“Should be a good evening,” Brad DeWeerd of Sioux Center, Iowa said. “We’ve been waiting for it.”

Asked if he was going to wear a mask inside, DeWeerd responded with a question of his own.

“Yep. Why not?” DeWeerd said.

Others said they were waiting to see.

“I will ’til I get through the people, and when I get to my seat, we’ll see how close the people are, and if they’re far enough away, I’ll take it off,” Bill Buttke of Sioux Falls said.

“We’ll see how distant everybody is,” Huber said. “Everybody I’m sitting with I know really well and have been around quite a bit, so depending on how distant we all are, yes or no.”

As for Nesdahl, she’s planning on wearing it.

“I think it’s the responsible thing to do,” Nesdahl said “I am a healthcare professional. I don’t want to have anything given to anybody else, and if it protects me a little bit, so be it. But I just think it’s the responsible thing to do.”

The PBR event continues Saturday and Sunday.