SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A stabbing in northeast Sioux Falls sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of East Russell Street at 5:38 a.m. for a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the stabbing was the result of a family dispute.

Officers detained one person for questioning in connection with the stabbing.

Investigators had not yet recovered the weapon involved as of 7 a.m.