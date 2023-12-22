SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last Christmas, we had plenty of snow to deal with; in fact, we had already closed the interstates on several occasions. And plow drivers worked overtime to get I-90 back open on Christmas Eve. But this year, travel is much easier.

Ben Stevens and his son Jackson are traveling from Pell Lake, Wisconsin to spend Christmas with family. And while a white Christmas always looks great, right now the clear roads are looking even better.

“We are headed out to Boseman, Montana,” said Stevens. “We left this morning at 4 O’clock. Its really been easy going, it always better when it gets light but it hasn’t been that bad, its been great, and no snow we hear there is some coming in from the west coast we might see it tomorrow at the end of the trip but that’s ok we’ll take it.”

Tom- You’re from Wisconsin,

“We can handle it, we can handle it no problem,” said Stevens with a chuckle.

Amy Nelson and her family are traveling from the Twin Cities to Sioux Falls.

“It’s been awesome. There has been absolutely no snow, the roads have been perfect, there is no ice, we are playing Christmas songs, we are playing a little For King and County, and yeah, it’s been going perfect,” said Nelson.

Gabriel, Michaela, Madison, and Jasmine, the dog, are looking forward to Christmas at Grandpa and Grandma’s. AAA expects this year to close with the second-busiest holiday travel season on record. In South Dakota, around 370 thousand people are expected to travel 50 miles or more by car during the holidays.