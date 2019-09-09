Falls Park lit up Sunday to bring awareness to suicide prevention

It’s Suicide Prevention Week, and people here in KELOLAND are hoping to raise awareness about mental health.

People gathered at Falls Park for the Helpline Center’s Shine a Light Remembrance Ceremony.

A remembrance service was held where names of people in the area who committed suicide were read.

People also walked in a candleight walk.

The Falls were also lit up purple to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

“I think there’s still a stigma attached to mental health and suicide. So, the more we can bring that out in the open and talk about it, the more likely people are to reach out for help,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said.

This is the second year the Helpline Center has done the event.