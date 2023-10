SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the last week to showcase our viewers and staff photos of fall and Halloween.

A colorful collection-courtesy Stephen Swanson

Blazing trees, Elmwood & 39th, courtesy Janella Van Zee

Autumn sunrise over the field, Good Earth State Park-courtesy Eric Turk

“I’m mama’s little pumpkin” Richland Groetken,-courtesy Kendra Henseler

Spooktacular night scene-courtesy Heather Ter Meer

If the cat doesn’t get you, the spiders will, S. Wheatland-courtesy Ed & Sue Nelson

Fall’s finest in New England -courtesy Stephen Swanson

Bridging a path to the fall trees-courtesy Stephen Swanson

Even the dog stops to take in the sight-courtesy Sarah Clark

Orange trees under and endless sky-Eric Turk

“I’m off with the stash”-Chester, Cindy Bahe, KELO staff

Hanging out on the balcony-courtesy Jill Sandhurst

Glowing goblins-courtesy Heather Ter Meer

Serene path at Sertoma Park, Outdoor Campus-courtesy Jill Sandhurst

Standing out in the crowd, Holly & 31st, courtesy Janella Van Zee

Thanks to everyone who sent in your photos to be showcased.