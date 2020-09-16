Fall Parade of Homes opening the door of inspiration for homeowners & builders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There is around 60 houses being showcased in the fall Parade of Homes. After the success of last weekend, officials are hoping that visitors can find a place they can call ‘home sweet home.’

Alana Reinfeld not only grew up in a good home, but with the knowledge on how to build one.

“Being a builder’s daughter, my whole life has been about finding a cozy place, finding a place to call home,” Designer & Client Relations for Amdahl Construction Alana Reinfeld said.

After many years, she’s found it: designing them for other people.

“That’s what we get to do for these clients: they get to see something that they’re inspired by and decide to build with us which is always an honor,” Reinfeld said.

She does client relations and design for Amdahl Construction. Their new Cherry Lake development is one of two homes submitted in the fall Parade of Homes.

“This is an expanded version of one we’ve already built,” Reinfeld said.

Reinfeld says her vision for this home was to highlight the backyard lake and give the owners an eye-opening view.

“Natural lighting and those huge windows are very important,” Reinfeild said.

Vice Chair of the Parade of Homes Dusty Rallis says he’s been impressed with the large amounts of diversity he’s seen across houses.

“We’ve got from super contemporary to traditional, printed tiles, traditional tiles, just the whole gamma of style,” Rallis said.

“The homeowners added some really fun elements, expanded on a couple areas and they style is completely different than the other,” Reinfeld said.

Rallis goes on to say that after last weekend’s showcase, he’s hoping it creates a strong foundation for this weekend’s parade.

“Now, we’ve got the consumer that’s already seen it and they’re out there like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to see these homes,'” Rallis said.

And that it might open the door of inspiration for future homeowners.

“It’s just fun. They get to create a space that’s only theirs. It’s their spot in the world and you get to help create that,” Reinfeld said.

The Parade goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Sioux Empire Homebuilders Association also has rules in place for those with concerns of COVID-19. You find those rules and the full list of homes on their website.