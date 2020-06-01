Facebook page created to help businesses hit by vandalism

People in Sioux Falls are now trying to find ways to help businesses that were damaged.

Sarah Sower started the Facebook page “Clean-Up Sioux Falls” to offer help stores hit by vandalism.

She encourages people to join the group to find out when and where they can help out.

“I want local businesses to know that we have their backs at this time, anything that we can to do help as far as cleaning up glass, things like that,” Sowers said.

Sowers says if there are any businesses that need help cleaning up, that they can reach out to the Facebook page.