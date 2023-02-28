DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines International Airport is getting $10.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to help with improvements and construction of a new terminal.

The federal funds are part of nearly $1 billion from the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the money will benefit 99 airports across the country and will help improve security, airport access, and build or improve terminals.

The money coming to the Des Moines International Airport will go toward replacing a terminal that was built in 1948 and the FAA says is beyond its useful life and operating above capacity.

Over the first two years of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. DOT said the Des Moines International Airport is getting a total of $15.8 million to pay for the preparation and construction of the new terminal’s foundation.