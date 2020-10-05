Eye on KELOLAND: From South America to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota and South America are separated by a continent. But their cultural and educational ties are much closer in the classroom thanks to the work of two teachers from Chile and Argentina. They’re both Spanish immersion teachers at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls.

Picking up a foreign language has always been easy for second grade Spanish Immersion teacher Florencia Nievas-Hawk.

“I have always had this love for languages and curiosity. I started learning English by myself when I was eight, so I went to university and I wanted to study languages,” Nievas-Hawk said.

Nievas-Hawk grew up in Argentina. Her educational career that brought her to the South Dakota followed a kind of Hollywood-style movie script.

“Of course I was influenced by Hollywood movies growing up. I wanted to know the U.S. I was impressed about the culture. I wanted to experience what it was like having Christmas in winter with snow, because our Christmases are very hot,” Nievas-Hawk said.

The change in seasons hasn’t been the only adjustment for Nievas-Hawk. Teaching Spanish to her students is a challenge during the pandemic.

“They have to hear me with a mask on, so I got a voice amplifier so they could hear me well,” Nievas-Hawk said.

Karina San Martin teaches third grade Spanish Immersion at Sonia Sotomayor. She’s originally from a rural area of Chile.

“I grew up on a farm, I learned a lot about nature, enjoyed outdoors. We didn’t have like telephones. Even the TV wasn’t color TV, it was a white-and-black TV at that time when I grew up,” San Martin said.

San Martin met her future husband from Sioux Falls who was studying abroad in Chile. She says there was a bit of a culture shock when she moved here with her husband.

“We don’t have in Chile, like dinnertime, we have just tea and a sandwich or a cake, something like that, so when we came here, started eating dinner, oh my gosh! This is a heavy meal and that was really different for me,” San Martin said.

Now she’s feeding young minds a steady diet of Spanish language.

“They’re kids: talk, talk talk. They’re talking to me a lot, even in Spanish, it’s that way. It’s fun,” San Martin said.

San Martin says being a native of Chile gives her Sioux Falls students a first-hand account of life in her former homeland.

“They’re really fascinated to know more and more about my country. When I talk about Chile, they’re excited, they want to go there, when we talk about Chile, it’s really great how I can share that and how they get excited about it,” San Martin said.

Distant lands are within the reach of eager students inside the educational melting pot of Sonia Sotomayor Elementary.

San Martin says she had to rely upon her imagination growing up in a remote area of Chile. She says she tries to inspire her students to use their own imaginations in learning about Spanish culture and language.