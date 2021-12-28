Expect it to be cold for New Year’s Eve/Day: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 28

Cold air is starting to move south into KELOLAND, brought in by north winds that are adding a bit of extra chill to the air. We’ve an inch or two of snow in Aberdeen and NE South Dakota. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND were warmest, having felt the 20s before that northwest wind kicked in. Temperatures are falling behind the cold front.

3 pm

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy as reinforcing shots of cold air come in. Most of KELOLAND will be near- or below-zero tonight, coldest in NE South Dakota – which will drop through the teens below zero.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, and there could be a few flurries with no accumulation. Temperatures will be ten degrees or more below normal. Sioux Falls and western KELOALND will top out in the upper teens, while Aberdeen will be only slightly above zero for a daytime high.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, with high temperatures ranging from just above zero in NE South Dakota to the upper 20s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where a south wind will help with the warming.

New Year’s Eve will be cold. Aberdeen may not get above zero, and highs in the rest of KELOLAND will only be in the teens. There could be some snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours, but they look to only be a few tenths of an inch for accumulation. Rapid City could get an inch.

New Year’s Eve night will be especially cold, with temperatures dipping below zero and brisk wind creating significant wind chills. Keep this in mind of you’ll be outdoors to ring in the new year.

The snowfall chances will continue in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND for Saturday morning, New Year’s Day. It currently looks like a few tenths of an inch for Sioux Falls. New Year’s Day will also be very cold, with highs only in the single digits above-zero.

Clouds should break up on Sunday, though it will still be colder than normal as strong warming begins, with highs in the 20s East River to the 30s West River.

Monday and Tuesday look warmer, with partly cloudy skies getting us briefly back to the 20s to low 30s. But more very cold air comes in Wednesday through the rest of the week. It will be cold again for the following weekend, Thursday-Sunday, January 6th to 9th.