Exit through third floor window leaves suspect injured in Mitchell, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A male was injured when he apparently left through the window of a third floor apartment while running from police on Jan. 1, the Mitchell Police Department said in a Jan. 3 news release.

The male was transported to the local hospital and the extent of his injuries are unknown, police said.

Police were pursuing the male on foot after they responded to a complaint about a male going through vehicles in a parking lot on the 100 block of North Rowley at about 8:10 p.m. The male ran away to a third-floor apartment on the 100 block of South Main.