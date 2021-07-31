Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban

Signs hang on an apartment building during the pandemic, 2021 (Nexstar, file)

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) – A national eviction moratorium is set to expire Saturday night after President Joe Biden and Congress failed to extend it.

It was a long-shot effort to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

Biden announced Thursday that he would allow the moratorium to expire Saturday.

He was wary of challenging a Supreme Court decision.

Biden instead called on Congress to act. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raced to respond but could not quickly muster the votes.

More than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction.

