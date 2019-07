Members of the events campus study group are hoping for a bigger turnout for Wednesday night’s town hall.

Perhaps because of the weather, Wednesday morning’s town hall at the Minnesota Avenue Hy-Vee only drew one person.

The meetings are an opportunity for the community to weigh-in on the future of the events campus, which includes the convention center, arena and Sioux Falls Stadium.

There will be another public discuss Wednight night at 6 at the Holiday Inn City Centre in downtown Sioux Falls.