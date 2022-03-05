LVIV, UKRAINE (Associated Press) – What looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly is not holding, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Russian defense ministry earlier said it had agreed on temporary evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces for Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, and the eastern city of Volnovakha.

But Ukrainian officials said the work to remove civilians on Saturday had halted amid shelling hours after Russia announced the deal.

An official in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said, “Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor.”