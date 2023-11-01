SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–Road construction season is almost over in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Sioux Falls have been working on 50 miles of roads in the city.

Many projects will be wrapping up by mid-November, including construction on the southeast side of 26th Street.

“So we went in and did some concrete repairs to an asphalt overlay to improve the ride quality and extend the life of that street. We also did some minor drainage work, some street lighting work, and we reconstructed 38 accessible curb ramps to come up to current standards,” says principal engineer with the City of Sioux Falls Brad Ludens.

While the cold will stop most construction, it won’t stop it all.

“There are some specific work, such as the bridge over 85th Street, that the contractors will be able to do some work throughout the winter months. But then that will all be, you know, usually there’s some shorter days and due to some cold temperatures, a little reduced productivity,” says Sioux Falls Area Engineer for SD Department of Transportation Harry Johnston.

One of the largest construction projects this year is on west 41st Street and I-29, near the Empire Mall.

41st Street construction is set to wrap up in the spring of 2024, becoming the state’s second diverging diamond, the first being in Rapid City.

“Prior to opening that to traffic, we’re actually going to have a public outreach on diverging diamond education in conjunction with the city in order to kind of help guide the public on how the intersection is actually going to function here in Sioux Falls,” says Johnston.

Crews have also been busy maintaining streets.

Click here for more information on all of the Sioux Falls road projects.