SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 2022 Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for 18 to 45-year-olds.

“So we are doing our best to try to educate young people about the dangers and the illicit drug supply and how to protect their bodies and their brains. We feel we must get to people younger in order to keep them alive and just to stop this horrible overdose epidemic fentanyl that we’re seeing out there,” Angela Kennecke, founder of Emily’s Hope said.

After her daughter passed in 2018 her mission to raise awareness and educate others about substance use disorder hits close to home.

“You have to try to intervene and you have to try to get that child or relative of yours help and many times they will refuse help, that’s, unfortunately, part of the problem. But I would say never give up and keep trying,” said Kennecke.

Her impact has helped over 350 people go through treatment.

“About three and a half years ago, I made a pretty tough decision to get sober. And in order to do that, there are some pretty significant financial obligations upfront,” Jeremy Crozat, scholarship recipient of Emily’s Hope said.

Jeremy Crozat knows firsthand how hard asking for help can be.

“Took me a long time to get up the courage to make that call. But three and a half years into this, it’s worth it,” said Crozat.

Tomorrow’s event is just one of their many outreaches throughout the year.

“Our charity was born out of that tragedy. But we have been able to really do amazing things in terms of helping get people into treatment and recovery. We also work on education, prevention, education, reducing the stigma that’s surrounding substance use disorder,” said Kennecke.

If you can’t make it to the event tomorrow, the silent auction portion is live right now on the Emily’s Hope website.