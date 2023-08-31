SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday, August 30 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a campaign around the world to end overdoses and remember those who have died. The fifth annual Emily’s Hope candlelight vigil will be held in downtown Sioux Falls as one mother knows what it’s like to lose a loved one to Fentanyl.

“I hope that people understand that this can affect anybody and everybody and we do need community support around addiction in general, and the less we can stigmatize it, the more we can talk about it and the more people are likely to get assistance,” said Melissa Flynn, event coordinator for Emily’s Hope.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Families will share stories of their loved ones at the vigil. For Diane Eide, this event brings her family closer as they remember their loved one Trace.

“It means a lot to myself and my whole family. Being part of the community and part of the process. They like being involved, they like helping it just gives everybody a sense of purpose outside of the pain,” said Diane Eide, a volunteer for Emily’s Hope.

Last year over 100,000 people lost their lives to overdose. Former KELOLAND News anchor and founder of Emily’s Hope, Angela Kennecke, was in Washington D.C. Thursday and met with the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“I think together we can make a huge difference. It’s wonderful to have these policymakers listen to us, to hear about the efforts that we’re doing in our local communities,” said Kennecke.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says one root of the problem is how the drugs are getting into the United States.

“I have to say that as I talked to my sheriffs, in particular our border sheriffs, across our southern border, they recognize the fact that that the counterfeit drugs and fentanyl in particular and the methamphetamine is all coming across our Southwest border,” said Mike Milstead, Minnehaha County Sheriff.

Emily’s Hope is a non-profit that aims to end the stigma and educate people on substance use disorder. This year’s vigil is held at the Greenway Amphitheater in downtown Sioux Falls.