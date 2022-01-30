SIOUX FALLS, S.D .(KELO) — We have followed the story of Emily’s Hope since it launched, and the words of people involved with an event this weekend have highlighted the charity’s purpose and direction.

Emily’s Hope fights the stigma surrounding drug addiction and helps pay for treatment. KELOLAND’s Angela ‘Kennecke started it following the death of her daughter.

At last night’s fundraiser, three pieces of art by Emily’s Hope scholarship recipient Moran Hermanson were auctioned off. She struggled with drug use and now shares how her art is her way of expressing the feelings she cannot put into words.

“It’s just a way to express myself sometimes I think a lot and a lot, and I don’t know how to say it in words” Morgan Hermanson, contributing artist to Emily’s Hope, said.

The superintendent of the Dell Rapids School District spoke at the event. There is a new educational curriculum set to be implemented in the district this fall. Hear about that later tonight at 10 on KELOLAND News.