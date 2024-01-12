PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Pain and trauma weigh heavily on the hearts of the people who call the Pine Ridge Reservation home.

“I’m tired of all this unnecessary pain and hurt here on this reservation,” Cheryl White Rabbit of the Oglala Sioux Tribe said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m a full-blood Lakota,” Ken Hart of the Oglala Sioux Tribe said. “I hurt with my people.”

“We need healing,” White Rabbit said. “As individuals, we need to heal ourself from genocide, from our trauma. People don’t talk about that but yet that’s what we got in common here.”

KELOLAND News spoke with a man who works in the health care field on the reservation; we’re calling him “Jonathan.”

“What we’re seeing a lot of is suicide,” Jonathan said. “I mean, we see suicide, lot of suicide from people of all ages.”

He wished to remain anonymous because he feared retribution for openly speaking.

“I see a lot of trauma, mostly the effects of trauma,” Jonathan said. “Alcoholic, the devastation of drugs and alcohol and things like that. From generation to generation. There’s historical trauma.”

Trauma, he says, has the impact of a drug. But not just any drug.

“The gateway drug is trauma,” Jonathan said. “It is. I mean, that’s what I’m getting behind the scenes. That’s why the alcohol and drug rate perpetuates because they know something’s wrong. They’re tired of the violence, they’re tired of the poverty, they’re tired of no jobs, hunger. No opportunities whatsoever.”

Trauma and fear can roam these hills hand-in-hand, too.

“A grandma in Wanblee, she talks about how she keeps her grandkids and they all sleep on the living room floor because there’s so much gun shooting in Wanblee,” tribal treasurer Cora White Horse said. “We have people in Oglala who don’t even go out of their house after dark because they’re afraid that someone’s going to try to shoot them or try to do something.”

“Young man came to my house,” White Rabbit said. “‘I miss my grandma and grandpa. I miss my dad.’ I said, ‘Look up and down the street.’ I said, ‘We have that in common. We all miss someone.’ ‘I want to kill myself.’ I said, ‘Don’t do that.’ I said, ‘Because you have kids and they need you.’ A week later he tried to commit suicide. 37 years old. Don’t do that. So we need the change, we need the help, we need the resources for treatment, for trauma.”

The “Emergency and Hope on Pine Ridge” series from KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella continues Monday.