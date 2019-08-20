Elizabeth Warren talks about criminal justice in Minnesota

Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren talked about criminal justice issues as she campaigned for a second day in Minnesota, the home turf of fellow candidate Amy Klobuchar.

Warren on Tuesday visited Better Futures Minnesota, a Minneapolis nonprofit that helps men who’ve gotten out of prison achieve self-sufficiency. At a roundtable there with criminal justice advocates, Warren said the criminal justice system is not working.

On Monday evening, Warren drew a crowd of 12,000 at Macalester College in St. Paul. The Warren campaign says it was her largest crowd yet.

Warren told reporters Tuesday that the crowd was ready for big structural change in Washington. She says they’re people who believe in America, but see an America that’s not working, and that this is their chance to turn it around.