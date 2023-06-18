SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The community of Sioux Falls gathered today to celebrate Juneteenth early.

The federal holiday takes place on the 19th and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States.

To start off the Juneteenth celebration, attendees and organizers gathered at the Arc of Dreams for the Freedom Walk.

“It symbolizes and commemorates and celebrates the struggles that the African Americans have gone through, and then our ongoing struggles that we continue in today’s society, and about social and racial injustice,” said Harriet Yocum, SF Juneteenth Board Member.

Afterward, community members of all backgrounds gathered at 8th and Railroad for a day of musical performances, speakers, food and education.

“Educate and embrace but then also mend and come together and have that synergy with all different walks and people in our community,” said Sheku Bannister, chair of the community and outreach for the city of Sioux Falls.

The event featured around 30 vendors. Julian Beaudion, the President of Sioux Falls Juneteenth, says this event has been in the works for the past 7 months.

“One of the main things for our organization that we try to do is not only entertain people but educate people. So all of our booths are filled with education surrounding Juneteenth and what the holiday means,” Beaudion said.

Yocum says it’s heartwarming to see the community of Sioux Falls gathered together.

“It is an African American holiday, but it is for everyone. No one is excluded. So we focus on you know, inclusivity, everyone belongs to. This is a community where we come together as a family,” Yocum said.