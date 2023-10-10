SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Food insecurity is an issue many people in South Dakota face. Here in Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Thrive has spent the past year working to be a part of the solution.

Today they opened their mobile market to the public.

Every Tuesday, the Eat Well Mobile Market will take up shop here at the Restore parking lot.

“The whole point of of this opportunity is that chance to get affordable retail grocery into these neighborhoods where it’s more difficult to access food, where transportation is an issue as well,” said Michelle Erpenbach, President of Sioux Falls Thrive.

The market comes stocked with an array of produce, dry goods, meats and breads. Erpenbach says they expect attendance to grow as word gets out about the market.

“When you’re doing a new project like this- is to build trust and to build relationships with those folks that are most likely to use the product. So we’re going to make sure that it’s always in this location at this time, every week,” Erpenbach said.

“The mobile market is pairing up with other organizations throughout Sioux Falls to provide items like fruit, bread, milk, and more,”

Jayeyn Sjaarda with Habitat for Humanity says they are excited to collaborate with the market…

“We are willing to work with and partner with other organizations to come up with new and innovative solutions to problems that we have. We kind of focus on housing but we are really excited to partner with the mobile market to bring affordable and healthy food to to the area and provide others with access to necessary food,” said Jadeyn Sjaarda, HFH Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

The mobile market will also be at the Word of Life Church from 3:30 to 4:15 on Tuesdays. They will be at the Furniture Mission Warehouse from 3:30 to 4:15 on Thursdays.

The goal is to add more locations across the City in the future.