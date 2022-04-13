SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you aren’t able to celebrate Easter at church services in person, you can worship from wherever you are at.
KELOLAND Media Group will bring you several opportunities to watch an Easter service from local churches on TV or online on Sunday.
Look for the following services throughout the day.
KELO-TV and online
Zion Lutheran Church 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Brookings First United Methodist 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. CT
KELOXTRA
Brookings First United Methodist 11:30 a.m. – noon CT
KCLO and online
Calvary Lutheran 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. MT
CW of the Black Hills
Calvary Lutheran 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. MT