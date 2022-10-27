BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Jackrabbit fans have an introduction to an exciting new product, just in time for hobo day.

Earlier this week “Ears Up,” a new beer created by Fernson Brewing Company and South Dakota State University, was brought to stores and taps across both Brookings and Sioux Falls. The new brew has quickly become a fan favorite.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In just a matter of hours, this new craft beer sold out at locations in Brookings and Sioux Falls as Jackrabbit fans couldn’t wait any longer to try this new product.

“The response has been overwhelming. We hoped, as you do with these sorts of projects and things that it was going to have a resounding success, and people were going to be in love with the project and wanted to drink the beer, but I think the response has been more than we could have anticipated,” said Derek Fernholz, co-founder and co-CEO of Fernson Brewing Company.

“If you look at Twitter, Facebook and some of the social media areas, everyone’s excited, we’ve heard nothing but great comments,” said Derek Peterson, Assistant Vice President of Business Services at SDSU.

This project has been in the works for the past two years, and the creators are excited to finally be able to provide the beer to their customers.

“I mean it’s just really great to be able to talk about it, openly. That’s a big part about it just knowing it was coming and trying to keep it close to us to make sure there was some surprise and delight out in the market when it did come out,” said Fernholz.

And it came at the perfect time — the first Hobo Day when alcohol can be served in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

“The timing of everything has just really unfolded well for us and to have the in-stadium sales along with this crafted custom logo beer is just kind of another check mark on that whole event,” said Peterson.

It may be selling quickly, but don’t worry Jacks fans: Ears Up is around to stay.

“This isn’t a seasonal, this is a great year-round premium beer that I think folks will really enjoy and look forward to having at gatherings throughout the area,” said Peterson.

Well, there are still a few cans left at some stores, as well as at taps in locations across Brookings and at Fernson Brewing Company in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The stadium has some stocked and ready to be served during the game on Saturday, too