SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Julie Dvorak will be new judge for the state’s 5th Circuit Court, Gov. Kristi Noem said today.

Dvorak

Dvorak is a native of northeastern South Dakota and graduated from Northern State University and the University of South Dakota School of Law. She has been in private practice at Siegel, Barnett & Schutz in Aberdeen since then.

The 5th Circuit consists of the counties of Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk Marshall, McPherson, Roberts, Spink and Walworth.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected by Governor Noem to serve as a circuit court judge,” Dvorak said in the news release. “I look forward to the opportunity to make a positive impact within the judicial system.”

“I look forward to seeing the good work she will do for the people of South Dakota,” Noem said in the release.

Dvorak has been active in the South Dakota State Bar Association, serving as a Bar Commissioner, on the Strategic Planning Committee, on the Disciplinary Board, and as a member and chairperson of the CLE Committee