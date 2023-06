DUPREE, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Dupree man will spend three years in prison for having sexual contact with a teenager incapable of consenting.

Floyd Traversie pleaded guilty to the charge.

Back in June of 2020, Traversie had sex with a 17-year-old girl who he knew was incapacitated at the time.

The case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and F-B-I.