Skies will continue to slowly clear from north to south this evening and tonight. Even with the clearing, we’ll have areas of fog in eastern KELOLAND tonight into tomorrow morning. Lows will fall to the 40s with easterly winds.

Once the fog leaves, tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s.

The next chance for rain arrives as a cold front moves into western South Dakota on Wednesday. As the front slowly moves east, it will bring rain to eastern/southeast KELOLAND on Thursday.

Rain amounts will range from a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch for Wednesday and Thursday. Higher amounts will be found in thunderstorms.

Temperatures will cool to the 60s for highs on Friday, but we’ll have slowly warming temperatures for next weekend.