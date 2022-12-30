Yesterday’s snow is east of us, but it left a couple of inches in southeast KELOLAND.

Dry skies will prevail today and tomorrow. Low level clouds may hold for eastern and northeast KELOLAND where highs will be in the 20s. With a better chance for sunshine elsewhere, highs will be a little warmer. Winds will average 5 to 15 mph.

Highs tomorrow will be much like today with 20s, 30s, and 40s being common.

The next storm system will start to come out of the southwest United States starting on Sunday. This will bring an increasing chance for snow on Sunday with a better chance for more widespread snow Monday and Tuesday.

Coming in from the southwest, these systems are notorious for bringing a lot of moisture to the plains. I don’t think this one will be an exception as computer models are suggesting liquid amounts of at least a half inch to three-quarters of an inch or more in southern and southeast KELOLAND.

Exactly who gets what and when still needs to be worked out, but we are noticing models with at least 6 inches of snow looking likely in southeast KELOLAND. Stay tuned…