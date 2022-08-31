The month of August will end on a quiet note across KELOLAND. We sure have been enjoying some very pretty sunrises across much of KELOLAND.

Futurecast today shows lots of 90 degree weather across KELOLAND today. We will likely see even warmer weather tomorrow as the weather stays dry.

Is there is any rain in the forecast? A cold front should push through the region on Friday, but we still see very little rain chances with it here in our area. That could change, but for now we’ll keep rain chances to our south and east.

The 10 day forecast is mostly dry, with some hints of rain showing up by day 10 across parts of the plains. We still have a long way to go before the pattern changes.

The dry weather and warmer weather are linked. You can see the 6-10 day forecast is still well above normal across much of the northern and western portions of the nation.

Here are the details of the forecast.