Dry Saturday, but Severe Weather Possible Sunday Storm Center Update – Saturday AM August 21

We’ll get a break from the humidity today and it will be much cooler than the past several days.

With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, many areas will reach the 70s for afternoon highs. Expect northwest winds of 10-20 mph.

As high pressure moves east for tonight, we’ll develop southerly winds tonight and for tomorrow. Those south winds will help bring in higher dew points (moisture) and there are slight chances for showers and storms late tonight into tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will fall to the 50s and 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will greet some of us tomorrow morning with a better chance for strong storms in eastern KELOLAND during the late afternoon and evening. This will be due to a passage of a cold front late in the day.

Some of the storms in the late afternoon and evening will be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has eastern KELOLAND outlined in a slight risk for severe weather.

The beginning of the week will be warm, but with cooler air arriving later in the week the chance for rain returns.